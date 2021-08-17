Conspiracy Theorists Believe Joe Biden’s Situation Room Photo Is Fake

The White House

Conspiracy theorists are circulating rumours a photo taken from the situation room at Camp David has been faked.

On Sunday, August 15, the official White House Twitter account shared an image of Biden in the situation room at Camp David, the president’s country retreat, in which he sat alone at a table facing a screen on which a number of other people could be seen on a video call.

Alongside the image, the White House wrote, ‘This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul.’

Though many Twitter users responded to the image with comments regarding the situation in Afghanistan, some drew attention to the multiple clocks that can be seen above the television being used by the president.

Three of the clocks display the time in Washington DC, London and Moscow respectively, reading 11.29am at the home of the president, 4.29pm in London and 7.29pm in Moscow.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noted there is a discrepancy with the apparent times in the two latter capital cities, as with the UK having in Spring moved from GMT to BST, there is actually now a two-hour time difference between each city.

Boris Epshteyn, a Russian-American strategic adviser for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, pointed out the issue on Twitter, writing, ‘Real question. Why is Moscow time wrong in this photo? Time difference between London and Moscow is only 2 hours, it hasn’t been 3 hours since March…’

The discrepancy has prompted theories from a number of social media users regarding the date the picture was actually taken, with some suggesting it had been photoshopped to make Biden appear if he was responding to the Taliban’s takeover.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘The clocks on the wall show Moscow and London 3 hours apart. They are actually 2 hours apart if you Google it. Mar to Oct they are 2 hours apart, Oct to Mar they are 3 hours apart. Is this an old picture? If so, where is Biden?’

Another person commented: ‘The London/Moscow time difference is wrong. This s [sic] a fake photo, on top of everything else. WHAT IS GOING ON?’

A number of Twitter users have responded to suggest that the image displayed a simple case of an incorrect clock, though the explanation has proved not to be good enough for some.

