Conspiracy Theorists Think Biden’s Electric Truck Was Actually Driven By Secret Service

Just when you think conspiracy theories can’t get any more bizarre, the internet comes up with the claim that Joe Biden wasn’t actually driving the electric vehicle he was seen in this week.

The president is aiming to promote electric vehicles and their production within the auto industry, and as part of his support for the more environmentally-friendly transport he travelled this week to the Ford Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

After addressing those at the plant, Biden had the chance to hop into one of Ford’s F-150 Lightning Trucks for a test drive, with footage showing him cruising around and commenting that it felt ‘great’ to be behind the wheel.

Given that test-driving a vehicle doesn’t have any major impacts on the American public, it would seem baffling that anyone would bother to question the legitimacy of the scene. And yet author Jim Hoft, of the far-right website Gateway, took to the internet to claim the truck Biden was driving had ‘two steering wheels’, The Independent reports.

Hoft’s claim is based on a single frame of a video that shows Biden behind the wheel, with a passenger next to him seemingly stretching out their arm. Though it is a far-reaching theory, it didn’t take long for internet users to latch on to the idea that the passenger, said to be a secret service agent, was actually the one in charge behind another steering wheel.

The image has been shared on Twitter with the caption, ‘Anyone notice two steering wheels?’, prompting many social media users to agree.

Thankfully, not everyone was so quick to fall for the claim, and other Twitter users have shared conflicting evidence that suggests the reason the passenger’s hand was outstretched was because there was a camera on the dashboard that likely would have fallen if it hadn’t been secured.

One tweet, containing images of the camera, read:

Q types new theory de jour is that Biden wasn’t actually driving the electric F-150 and the Secret Service agent in the passenger seat was via hidden control. Except the agent was grabbing the DSLR camera on the dash to keep it from flying into his face when Biden floored.

The theory appears to have been further disproved by Representative Elissa Slotkin, who attended the Ford Center alongside Biden and shared an image of the truck with just one steering wheel.

Much like the basis for this theory, it seems the ‘second steering wheel’ is, simply, non-existent.