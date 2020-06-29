Couple Come Out Of Their Mansion And Point Guns At BLM Protesters @VeroArtistBlue/Twitter/PA Images

Footage shared online shows a furious-looking couple brandishing guns on Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their huge St. Louis home.

Activists were on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, when they found themselves outside the grand home in the Central West End neighborhood.

Though the Black Lives Matter protesters were marching peacefully, and didn’t appear to try and approach the house, the married couple felt it necessary to come outside and threaten them with guns, with the husband carrying a semi-automatic weapon and his wife brandishing a pistol.

Watch the scene below:

The couple, identified as personal injury lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey, shouted at the group of approximately 300 protesters while waving their guns back and forth across the crowd as people shouted ‘we’re not even here for you!’

At one point, the pair apparently unknowingly pointed their weapons at each other while facing down the protesters.

Multiple videos shared online show the pair threatening the group, with one Twitter user writing:

White people in St. Louis who are so threatened by people marching in support of #BlackLivesMatter that they come out of their house and point guns at protesters are a perfect metaphor for why these protests are necessary.

The McCloskeys are said to have confronted the group after they breached a gate in the Forest Park neighborhood, and in an attempt to diffuse the situation a protester wearing a t-shirt that read ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ urged activists to move into the street to avoid the situation from escalating further, the New York Post reports.

In 2018, the McCloskeys showed off the domed ceiling and curved double marble staircase of their ‘Midwestern palazzo’ home in St. Louis Magazine after they completed a major renovation.

Protesters set out on their march following on online petition calling for Krewson to resign after she released the names and addresses of residents who had suggested defunding the police department in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Krewson later apologised for her actions and removed the post, releasing a statement which said:

I’d like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall today. This was during one of my Facebook updates as I was answering routine questions. Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress. The update is removed and again, I apologize.

After being threatened by the McCloskeys, the Black Lives Matter protesters continued their march to Krewson’s house, where people filled the street outside her property.