Creepy Monster Chef Making Food Is Our New Favourite TikToker

We’ve all turned to doing some weird stuff out of boredom during the pandemic, but these guys really take the cake.

Giving Gordon Ramsay a run for his money, there appears to be a strange new chef in town made up of an eerie face mask, litter pickers, an apron and stilts, all while making the type of sounds you’d expect from a Dementor.

Not only is this a strange combination, but who has those things just lying around their house?

Known as the ‘Demon Chef’, the weird character has been cooking up a storm on TikTok with their videos getting thousands of likes each time.

In one of the clips, Demon Chef cooks an egg for a friend, while in another he successfully makes toast. Ok, it doesn’t sound particularly skilful, but to be able to do these things with pincers for hands is quite impressive in my books.

At the end of each of the videos, the guy filming thanks his ‘little chef’ for the food they’ve made him.

The undeniably peculiar videos are on TikTok by the name of @_soggy_nugget_, which, at the time of writing, boasts nearly four million followers.

But, as weird as the videos are, people appear to be loving them. One person wrote, ‘Gordon Ramsay don’t dare critique him,’ while someone else described Demon Chef’s control as ‘insane’.

Meanwhile, another fan joked that the video was a deleted scene from A Quiet Place II.

People were increasingly more impressed with the egg frying video, in which Demon Chef successfully fries an egg and serves it up to their friend. One TikToker commented on the video, ‘He actually did a good job’, while someone else wrote, ‘I’m genuinely impressed with how well this went.’

Meanwhile, I don’t think we’ll be seeing Demon Chef on Masterchef anytime soon.