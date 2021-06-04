Crowd Boos Principle For Trying To Take Mexican Flag From Student During Graduation

@dolfincosmetics/TikTok/PA Images

A crowd was in an uproar after a principal attempted to take a Mexican flag from a student during their graduation.

Graduation is an incredibly important day for students, but one graduate ran into trouble with their principal. In Asheboro High School, a crowd began booing after an incident between Ever Lopez and the principal occurred.

Advert 10

A TikTok video has shared what happened, and many are angry at the actions of the principal, which have been labelled as insensitive.

Check it out:

Loading…

The TikTok posted by @wordssaymorethanactions notes that ‘[Asheboro High School] didn’t give him his diploma, this is unacceptable’. The footage itself shows Ever Lopez wearing a Mexican flag on his back as he approaches a podium to receive his diploma. Initially, the principal – the woman standing in the centre of the podium – attempts to get the flag off the student.

Advert 10

When this fails, the student walks away and an adult pats him on the back. Unfortunately, it seems that the student has yet to receive his qualifications.

The comments on the TikTok video have reflected dissatisfaction; many have noted that the school should have given the student his diploma, and have guessed the nation represented on the flag is the issue. Others have claimed the school has infringed on his freedom of speech and have begun messaging the institution.

However, others believe the student should have followed the rules, although it is unclear what they were for this event.

One commenter wrote:

Advert 10

What’s the purpose of wearing the flag? I’m a proud Mexican and know where my roots come from but they tell you the rules, he broke them he could have.

Loading…

A follow-up video showed the student being escorted from the premises. This has prompted people to start a petition designed to get Lopez his diploma. The petition, titled ‘Give this man his diploma’, currently has more than 10,000 signatures and is quickly growing.

A commenter on the video said, ‘I reposted!!! Made a whole ig post about it WERE GETTING HIM THAT DIPLOMA!!!’ Another person added ‘We need to flood their FB page, YouTube. All social media! Si se Puede!’

Advert 10

At the moment, the school’s Facebook has restricted comments, but there has been an overwhelming amount of angry reactions on posts.

Featured Image Credit: @dolfincosmetics/TikTok/PA Images