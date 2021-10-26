Man Kicked Out Of Target After Claiming Pride T-Shirt Was ‘Satanic Propaganda’

u/NotAPie/Reddit

Members of staff at a Target in the US were forced to kick out a customer after he claimed one of the shop’s t-shirts was ‘satanic pride propaganda’.

The customer was described as a ‘bigot’ in footage of the situation that was shared on Reddit this week, with the customer having filmed the scene of their own accord.

The video began with one man telling the customer that staff were going to ‘call the cops’ on him, though that wasn’t enough to stop him as he responded, ‘Oh, I hope they do.’

Speaking from behind the camera, the customer then turned his attention to two other people walking down the aisle towards him as he asked whether they support the ‘satanic pride propaganda’.

One of the people being questioned was a female member of staff, who responded to say she supported both ‘satan and pride’ before asking the customer whether he needed help with anything.

Ignoring her question, the customer continued, ‘You support the propaganda that’s targeting kids?… Do you support the sexualisation of kids through pride propaganda?’

The customer then turned the camera to reveal the item that he apparently had such an issue with: a white shirt with ‘Pride’ written across the front in colourful letters.

Holding the shirt up to another man, he asked again whether he ‘support[ed]’ the message, but the man refused to answer his questions and told him he needed to leave. The man and woman began to escort the customer towards the exit, though he refused to give up questioning people and repeatedly asked other customers whether they supported ‘pride propaganda’.

He claimed he was going to buy the shirt and ‘burn it’, though ended up dropping it on the ground and stamping on it before bringing the video to an end.

u/NotAPie/Reddit

The customer has been slammed online for his offensive claims about the t-shirt, though one Reddit user pointed out that the fact he didn’t succeed in finding anyone to agree with him was a ‘positive’ takeaway from the video.

They commented, ‘Here was someone trying to find someone..anyone who would join him in his delusions or confront him and all he found were calm, sane individuals who didnt engage with him and simple [sic] removed him from the area. Let’s face it, that must have annoyed him no end. His big chance to be a hero and everyone treated him like the attention demanding little brat he is.’