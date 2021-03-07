Dad Cancelled Twin Towers Meeting On 9/11 Because Son He Always Wanted Was Born Early

markbowlingball/TikTok/PA Images

A TikToker has spoken out about how his birth inadvertently meant that his father had been forced to cancel a meeting at the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Revealing his ‘craziest one-in-a-million story’, TikToker Mark Bowling explained that his dad had always wanted a son, having ‘kept trying and just couldn’t give up’. Three sisters had been born before Mark, and so his birth would have been of great excitement for his dad.

Advert 10

When Mark finally came along, he wasn’t born on his due date, although he can’t recall whether he was born early or late. Either way, Mark arrived in this world on September 11, 2001, the day his dad had been scheduled to attend a security meet on the ‘101st floor of tower one of the Twin Towers’.

You can watch the video for yourself below:

Advert 10

Of course, the birth of his long-awaited firstborn son meant that Mark’s dad had to cancel all his work commitments for that day.

Had Mark arrived on his actual due date, or on another day entirely, his dad could well have been at the World Trade Center on the day at 9/11, seated high up at a meeting at the time when the planes crashed into the towers.

What would have been a day of great personal joy for Mark’s family turned out to be one of the most tragic and shocking days in American history, and they would have no doubt felt keenly how close they’d been to losing one of their own beloved family members.

Pixabay

Advert 10

Those who’ve viewed the video have been left gobsmacked by Mark’s story, with one viewer stating that they had ‘goosebumps’. Another said, ‘I can’t imagine how grateful he is for you.’