Dad Faces Backlash After Dangerous Bungee Jump Stunt With Toddler

A reality star from Malaysia has faced criticism after performing a dangerous bungee jump stunt with his two-year-old daughter.

Footage of the stunt shows 2014 Fear Factor Malaysia champion Redha Rozlan, 30, standing on a bridge in Kuala Kuba Bharu with his little girl strapped to him.

On the count of three, the father and daughter are pulled backwards from the bridge; bungee jumping 196 feet into the terrifyingly deep gorge below.

The footage has proven controversial after it was shared via the Rentas Adventures Instagram page alongside the following caption:

Every girl may not be queen to her husband, but she is always a princess to her father.. A daughter’s first love, a son’s first superhero.

Many people have commented on the post to express their horror at the thought of the toddler – whose name is Mecca Mikaela – participating in such an intense and risky activity.

One person commented:

It’s just so brutally irresponsible… I think the man or rather father should be punished for trying this… it’s a dangerous sport and on what earth the 2 year old can [sic] tell if it’s good for her… pathetic of him even showing it off as a trophy… shame in [sic] them all.

Another said:

Reckless child endangerment. I hope all is [sic] charged. The dad is all geared up, child is not. Unreal! Hope the company in [sic] shut down. And father is charged.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, Rozlan responded to the backlash by insisting Mecca Mikaela had wanted to do the jump and had enjoyed it:

Chill guys, Mecca Mikaela was the one who wanted to do the jump with me. There was no forcing. She enjoyed her first jump and requested to do it again, but I was afraid. She was also wearing complete safety harness and gear.

However, according to Free Malaysia Today, both Rozlan and Rentas Adventures could be charged for endangering the toddler’s life.

Human rights lawyer Goh Siu Lin told the publication how Mecca Mikaela’s parents had exhibited a lack of proper parental judgement by letting her participate in such a risky activity:

Rope spring jump is an extreme sport and dangerous, and there is a high likelihood of the motions in such an activity causing physical injury to her. I have never heard of any child of that age being allowed to participate in such an extreme sports.

Lin said the little girl could well have suffered possible emotional injury through enduring the shock of being swung down, which is considered to be an offence under the Child Act.

