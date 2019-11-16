Dad In Stitches Over Daughter’s Christmas List

@A_Johnson412/Twitter

A Macbook Air, iPhone 11, AirPods and $4,000; this 10-year-old’s Christmas list will make your eyes water.

The festive season has undergone a seismic change since my youth. With the advent of amazing technology, for kids there’s simply too much to choose from.

This young girl has a genius solution… just ask for everything.

Pixabay

Twitter user @A_Johnson412 shared the list on Twitter, writing: ‘My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list.’

It’s so well put-together, politely written and littered with hilarious spelling mistakes (‘asenchal oil’) that it’s impossible to be annoyed.

Check out the amazing list below:

@A_Johnson412/Twitter

Here’s the full list, strap in:

iPhone 11, AirPods, New Macbook Air, a real bunny, hydroflask, clothes, makeup, pink Puma trainers, Gucci sliders, Chanel purse, perfume, essential oil, American girl doll car, new shoes, earrings, jewellery, chequered vans, GoPro, pink duct tape, food colouring and laundry detergent, clothes for bunny, $4,000, LOL doll with camper and chalet, new sheets and cover, and an alarm clock.

Pixabay

You’ve got to admit, it’s a comprehensive list. I particularly like the inclusion of $4,000 so low down, almost like a last minute thought.

Growing up, for me it was quite simple: games consoles. Whether it was the PS2, Xbox 360, Wii or PS4, a new console was the straightforward Christmas request. I’d probably add a couple of games to the list, and that would be it completed.

Wooow at 10 my list was clothes , shoes, and some beyblades pic.twitter.com/vYjuFpWylz — 🍁Amyah.jade🍁 (@xomyahxo_) November 15, 2019

Now, it’s different. Everyone wants the latest and best phones and computers, no matter their age.

The dad’s followers are absolutely loving his daughter’s requests, calling her a ‘baby queen’.

One user wrote: ‘An alarm clock, Gucci slides and some laundry detergent? Mama has range and her priorities in check!’ Another added: ‘Her taste is exquisite, I am impressed.’

You raised a bougie princess and now you wanna complain TUH. Get mama her Gucci slides and stop playing. — Juliet 🥀 (@adriftinwords) November 15, 2019

Since posting the list, the tweet has racked up nearly 120,000 likes and more than 22,000 retweets.

One user wrote: ‘Get her that alarm clock sis! Lol tell her it’ll wake her up from that dream where she think she’s getting everything on there.’

Another added: ‘Sneaking in that 4K at the bottom is a rockstar move.’ The dad replied: ‘Right like oh yea lemme ask for 4K too. Right by the bunny clothes.’

She spelled that 4,000 dollars right — Brandon (@mr_bcarter) November 14, 2019

It’s good to see people getting into the festive spirit. Whether you like it or not, November marks the beginning of the Christmas countdown.

If you’re still struggling to jingle those bells, maybe check out the new John Lewis advert with Excitable Edgar.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]