Dad Opens Neighbour’s Parcel To Find 14-Inch Sex Toy

A story has emerged that perfectly demonstrates how you should always – always – double-check the address on your post before tearing into the packaging. Especially at this time of year when parcels are flying all over the show.

Failing to do so may well end up in awkwardly avoiding your neigbour’s eyes for evermore, no longer able to make riveting small talk about bin collections or parking permits.

This is the hand life has dealt Cody Wanamaker, a 27-year-old metal fabricator from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is now doomed to hiding behind lamp posts whenever he spots his neighbour in the street.

Cody’s living nightmare began when he accidentally opened his neighbour’s parcel, having not been wearing his glasses at the time. And he couldn’t have picked a worse time to do a quick squint.

Rather than a nice work blouse or an electric whisk, Cody unwrapped an eye-wateringly girthy 14-inch sex toy.

A stunned Cody has since revealed:

I just came home from work and the parcel was on the doorstep. I went to take it in my house and the bottom fell through. When I saw it, I was just stood looking at it like what the hell. It was just so big. It’s so funny. It was just a big 14-inch dildo. I just thought, ‘what are they doing with this big black dildo’, but each to their own.

One small blessing is Cody isn’t actually acquainted with the neighbour in question, meaning he won’t be blushing his way through excruciating beers and barbecues for years to come.

According to Cody:

I was worried I was going to have to go round to the neighbours and tell them I’d accidentally opened their dildo because I didn’t have my glasses on.

The saga continued after Cody ended up leaving the, erm, package within a package on the wrong doorstep, meaning someone else had the unenviable job of handing the colossal phallus to its eagerly awaiting owner.

Cody said:

I delivered it to the neighbour on the wrong side. I saw them walking back over with it. Most of the street has seen it now but I don’t care. It’s funny. I haven’t seen them since, they could be in hiding.

After sharing pics of the raunchy delivery on Facebook, Cody’s story has since gone viral; attracting no fewer than 5,000 likes and 10,000 shares while providing inadvertent advertising for Specsavers.

