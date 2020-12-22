Dad Shares Hilarious First Texts With Daughter And They're Too Pure MisterNigerD/Twitter

A dad has shared the first texts between him and his daughter after she received her first phone, and to say they are adorable would be an understatement.

The heartwarming texts were posted on Twitter by user MisterNigerD, who captioned the screenshots: ‘Lol my daughter finally got her phone today. And this is our very conversation.;

The hilarious first message shows his daughter introduce herself: ‘it. is. [long space] Velma [cluster of emojis].’

Velma, who is clearly still getting used to her device, made full use of the emoji keyboard, sometimes writing whole paragraphs in smiley emoticons.

She’s also a big fan of using full stops and capitalising each word.

The father-daughter duo seem to have a very loving relationship, as her dad writes in one message: ‘you are the best thing to ever happen to me!’

Arguably the sweetest exchange of all is in the last slide, in which Velma sends her dad a smiling selfie. He returns the favour by doing the same.

The father also shared a video Velma sent him using her new device in which she sings: ‘Thank you daddy, you’re the best, I love you’.

The messages have since gone viral, receiving more than 400,000 likes. One Twitter user wrote: ‘This is ridiculously heartwarming.’

Another said: ‘The last screenshot is the cutest bc she literally stole his whole face!!!! Daddy daughter relationships are the most heartwarming thing to see especially between a black father & daughter’

Some also commented on Velma’s texting etiquette: ‘She gotta capitalize her name, a proper queen [crown emoji].’

That’s just the wholesome goodness we need.