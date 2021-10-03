unilad
Dad Shocked To Find Daughter’s Baby Doll Wears Fishnet Tights

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Oct 2021 13:31
Dad Shocked To Find Daughters Baby Doll Wears Fishnet Tights@official.patrick.johnson/TikTok

A father has been left baffled and concerned by the outfits sported by his daughter’s baby dolls.

Taking to TikTok, Patrick Johnson began his video by showing Princess Tiana and Princess Anna dolls, both of which wore the sort of ‘cute’ and ‘wholesome’ Disney princess outfits you’d expect from a little girl’s plaything.

But then, warning viewers to ‘be careful about what you expose your children to’, Patrick went on to reveal the LOL Surprise! dolls his daughter had asked him for.

You can check it out below:

Patrick, who confessed, ‘I can’t believe I bought this for my daughter’, brandished one of the LOL Surprise! dolls, which could be seen wearing a fishnet body suit, crop top and hot pants.

The alarmed dad quickly realised this wasn’t just a one-off for the popular doll range, revealing yet another scantily clad LOL Surprise! doll, this time wearing lacy fishnet tights.

Assuming that the dolls perhaps just didn’t have their clothes on, Patrick initially asked his little girl to go get their outfits. However, he quickly learned that any additional clothing consisted of a tiny silver bodysuit.

Patrick’s outrage grew after getting a look at what the baby versions of LOL Surprise! dolls look like. Despite appearing to depict small babies, these dolls are also – bizarrely – seen to be wearing fishnet tights and crop tops.

LOL Dolls (offical.patrick.johnson/TikTok)offical.patrick.johnson/TikTok
Those in the comment section were equally shocked, with one person remarking, ‘that’s what I wear to work… I work at a strip club’.

Another said:

Less concerned about the clothes, and more worried about the unrealistic body expectations of these dolls.

Given that his daughter ‘loves’ these dolls, Patrick is reluctant to take them away for her, but has revealed he will be shopping for ‘more appropriate’ clothes for them.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

