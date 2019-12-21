Dad Tries To Give Daughter ‘Worst Christmas Gift Ever’ And Her Reaction Is So Wholesome

lgndfrvr/YouTube

In just a few short days, households up and down the country will erupt in a flurry of wrapping paper shreds and delighted shrieks.

If you were lucky enough as a kid to find a brilliant gift waiting for you beneath the Christmas tree then you will know there are few more exciting moments in life.

That first rip of paper, the anticipation as you tug it free and realise – yes – Santa absolutely received your list and had been paying attention to how well-behaved you’d been all December.

For me, it was my Barbie Dream House; a hot pink mini-mansion nicer than any human-sized property I will ever conceivably own.

Amazed, I couldn’t believe Santa had managed to squish my spoilt heart’s desire down the chimney. And I never once thought to thank my parents, who must have had to fork out a few quid to make my festive dreams come true.

Many of us have fond childhood memories like this, whether the toy in question is a scalextric set or a micro scooter. But sometimes even the most simple of gifts can get kids excited at this most magical time of year.

Illustrating this phenomenon perfectly is a video created by LA based vlogger LGND, where he pranked his young daughter, Aria, with the ‘worst Christmas gift ever’. It was a plain old banana wrapped up in festive paper, and her reaction was priceless.

You can check out the hilariously wholesome vid for yourself below:

While cynical adults might have reacted with disappointment or confusion, the little girl’s smile lit up like a string of fairy-lights.

Apparently thrilled by her gift, adorable Aria could be heard squealing, ‘banana, banana!’ as she gleefully showed the newly unwrapped fruit off to her mum, Des.

The video has since gone viral, and has filled LGND’s fans with a sackful of Christmas cheer, with one person commenting:

Omg what an amazing baby girl! I was showing my wife and she says ‘that baby is gonna appreciate every little thing!’ Love watching you guys!

Another said:

That was the cutest reaction they are doing a great job at showing her how to be humble.

Just goes to show, you definitely don’t need to break the bank to put a big grin on your little one’s face this Christmas.

