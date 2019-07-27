Dad Walks In On Daughter ‘Thirst Trapping’ And Joins In

@iAM_LynnLegend/Twitter

Footage has gone viral of a girl’s ‘thirst trapping’ session being awkwardly interrupted by her dad, leading her to swiftly change tack.

The girl – who goes by the Twitter handle @iAM_LynnLegend – can be seen twerking away to the sound of Nicki Minaj, before she spots her old man in the doorway.

Thinking fast, Lynn quickly transitions to more PC dance moves, goofing away in front of the camera while her dad joins in. The video ends with her dad rolling his eyes in an extremely dad-ish way, before heading off camera.

My dad almost caught me thrist trapping 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EGhcMLCO90 — IG: iam_lynnlegend (@iAM_LynnLegend) July 25, 2019

A highly amused Lynn tweeted the vid with the following caption:

My dad almost caught me thirst trapping.

The footage quickly went viral, and has been shared over 530,000 times at the time of writing. People have been left chuckling away at Lynn’s impressively smooth transition from ‘twerk bend to upright shimmy’.

However, it’s Lynn’s dad who has become the true hero of the vid, with commentators falling in love with his daft dancing and ‘hilarious and pure’ vibe. One person tweeted, ‘Lmao we Stan your dad’, while another described his unexpected reaction as, ‘so cute’.

Another blubbed:

Lmao that shit he keeps doing w his hands reminds me of a wizard and I’m cryinggggg

Played that shit off real smooth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvsXobhOrc — Capri’s Book Island 📚💞 🌴 (@QueenOfSpunk) July 26, 2019

Sis reversed the twerking formation quick as fuck 😂 — korryonah (@Realexoticpimp) July 26, 2019

this is how u raise ur kids to join in with fun shit they’re doing❤️🥺 — Josh ❤️s stefi 💍🖤 (@PerryGrandeX) July 26, 2019

He had to stand there for a little bit to make sure he didn’t see what he thought he did 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xh4SSjMEBW — Pretty & Humble (@HollyywoodHer) July 26, 2019

The viral vid even reached Nicki Minaj herself, who appeared thoroughly tickled as she tweeted:

You played that off so smooth chile I- 10’s across the board for the transition from twerk stance to family reunion shoulder shimmy/2 step. YES MA’AM!!!!!! And I love DAD.

You played that off so smooth chile I- 😅🤣 10’s across the board for the transition from twerk stance to family reunion shoulder shimmy/2 step. YES MA’AM!!!!!! 😂 And I love DAD. ☺️ https://t.co/hTBzJwHNt4 — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 26, 2019

For those who are unaccustomed with the term, the definition of a ‘thirst trap’ is as follows, according to the Urban Dictionary, :

A sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction. This is done not to actually respond or satisfy any of this attraction, but to feed the posters ego or need for attention, at the expense of the time, reputation and sexual frustration of those who view the image or reply.

Examples may include,’Hey guys, are these shorts too tight?’ and ‘Screw off with your thirst trap’.

I didnt just "lol", i dropped the phone and started running through the house, hollering on the top of my lungs. I havent watched the video in its entirety, yet. — Clark Davis (@ClarkDavisCB) July 27, 2019

Lmao that shit he keeps doing w his hands reminds me of a wizard and I’m cryinggggg ❤️❤️ — BacaLOUD✨ (@Tyler_Camille) July 26, 2019

Bihhhhh!! 🤣🤣 I know your heart low key dropped down to your ass when you almost started twerking 💀💀 — MS.NGUYEN-ING (@abcdefghijody) July 26, 2019

An iconic save, and a legendary dad dance.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]