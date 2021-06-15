Dad’s DIY Diaper Changing Machine Is Hilariously Dangerous

@dudedadvlog/TikTok

A dad has built an inventive yet hilariously dangerous DIY diaper changing machine, a gadget which may well briefly tempt any new parents who are a bit fed up of getting baby poop all over their hands.

Although I can’t exactly see Mothercare stocking this death trap contraption anytime soon, the ‘Automatic Diaper Changing Machine’ certainly does the job, as demonstrated by TikToker ‘Dude Dad’ in his latest vid.

Advert 10

This device was – thankfully – tested out on a plastic doll rather than an actual living, wriggling baby, but you definitely get the idea.

Check it out below:

Loading…

The machine kicks off with the baby – carried precariously on the end of a stick like a marshmallow – having it’s nappy whipped off above a nerve-inducing pit of flames.

Advert 10

A powerful jet of water is then projected directly at its plastic bottom with enough force to blast it clean over the garden fence. Honestly, even though I knew full well I wasn’t looking at an actual child, this did make me feel queasy.

Once at the other end of the machine, the baby was then clamped into a fresh nappy and appeared to be very much still in one piece.

However, this was understandably not enough of a reassurance for Dude Dad’s wife who gave an emphatic ‘don’t touch him!’ when the TikToker jokingly reached for their peacefully sleeping infant.

@dudedadvlog/TikTok

Advert 10

Dude Dad is a vlogger who vlogs about ‘being a Dad while staying a Dude.’ Previous vids have seen him build a ‘Mother’s Day Pampering Machine’ and a ‘DIY Cardboard Fireplace.’

Find out more here

Featured Image Credit: @dudedadvlog/TikTok