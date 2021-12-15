Dairy Brand Forced To Apologise Over ‘Disgusting’ Milk Advert

블락/YouTube

A South Korean dairy brand has been forced to apologise after receiving backlash over an advert some viewers have described as ‘disgusting’.

Released by Seoul Milk, one of the biggest milk brands in South Korea, the ad shows a man making his way through a wooded area towards a stream.

It shows women dressed in white drinking from the stream, before cutting to images of them performing yoga in a field. However, the most controversial part of the clip comes after the man steps on a twig and makes himself heard by the women.

The advert shows a woman looking over at the man, who lowers his camera to find that all of the women have turned into cows.

Meanwhile, a voiceover for the advert appears to describe someone tracking wild or elusive animals, saying:

We finally succeeded in capturing them on camera at a pristine location where nature is preserved in its purity. They drink clean water from pure nature, consume an eco-friendly organic diet, and live peacefully in a placid environment. I will try to approach them cautiously.

As the ad comes to an end, a tagline reads: ‘Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongjang’.

The scenes quickly received backlash following the release of the ad, with one viewer describing it as a ‘disgusting display of #misogyny’, while another wrote: ‘I am not buying Seoul Milk anymore. It’s the second among their #misogynistic ads!’

Further criticism involved the manner in which the man surreptitiously filmed the group of women, with people criticising his actions following a rise in spycam crimes in South Korea.

Seoul Milk ended up removing the advert from YouTube, but not before it was shared far and wide online.

The company has now issued an apology, BBC News reports, saying:

We sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with the milk commercial released on 29th last month. We are accepting this matter seriously and will conduct an internal review, and take extra care to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. We bow our heads in apology.

The advert marks the second time Seoul Milk has come under fire for controversial campaigning, with the company’s marketing department having previously received a fine for obscenity over a performance which involved nude models who sprayed yoghurt at each other.