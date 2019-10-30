Danielle Bregoli Says She Didn’t Lose Woah Vicky Fight Despite Video Evidence

DJ Akademiks/Twitter

Viral star Danielle Bregoli has claimed she didn’t lose her latest fight against Woah Vicky, insisting her rival ‘doesn’t fight fair’.

The internet personality, known best her iconic ‘cash me ousside, how bow dah’ line, got into a brawl in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to reports, when she pulled up to confront Woah Vicky at a studio in Atlanta, where she was recording a session for rapper Lil Gotit.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the rapping rivals can be seen scrapping and it would appear Vicky was getting the best of Danielle, who goes by the alter ego Bhad Bhabie, however she later took to social media to insist that wasn’t the case.

‘I’m not even engaging in this bs no more,’ she wrote on her Instagram story. ‘Anyone who says I got beat up is delusional. This girl ain’t hit me one time, she grabbed my hair and somehow ended up on top of me the whole time.’

‘My face stayed untouched not even a lash missing,’ Bregoli added. ‘If extra people are involved and you even punch nobody that ain’t no fight baby girl, I want you by yourself.’

I’m not arguing with people who just want to fight on the internet – you know what studio I’m at, pull up when you ready.

The rapper later claimed the ‘dude in grey’ was holding her, by which Vicky was able to stay on top of her.

The brawl comes after Danielle and Vicky got into a fight outside a shopping mall in LA.

There’s conflicting rumours over what caused the feud between the two internet stars. One is that Woah Vicky, who made headlines after claiming to be African-American before admitting she isn’t, called out Bhad Bhabie in a post.

Another is that Woah used a racist term to describe one of Bregoli’s best friends at a birthday party, reports TMZ.

We’ll probably never know the truth behind the beef.

