David Dobrik Apologises For ‘Gross’ Behaviour After Sexual Assault Allegations

David Dobrik/YouTube

David Dobrik has apologised for his ‘gross’ behaviour and for not believing survivors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by his close friend.

The YouTuber posted a seven-minute-long video last night saying that he wants to hold himself accountable after a previous apology video received a negative reaction.

‘It was cowardly of me to say in my last apology I “missed the mark” because it’s f*ckng gross, and I’m sorry,’ he told his followers.

The social media personality has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks with several former friends and associates coming forward with allegations against him and members of his Vlog Squad.

In February, a former member of the squad, Seth Francois, accused Dobrik of orchestrating sexual assault against him for a video, claiming that he was ‘touched by someone [he] did not consent to’.

Francois referred to a 2017 viral video in which Dobrik told Francois he would be receiving a kiss from model Corinna Kopf, but ‘Corinna’ was actually 45-year-old comedian Jason Nash in disguise.

Last week, Business Insider reports, a woman who appeared in one of Dobrik’s vlogs in 2018 said that she was raped by his close friend, Durte Dom.

‘I’ve put myself in a lot of situations where I’ve needed to apologise for my past actions and I’ve never done this correctly and respectfully, and my last video is a testament to that,’ Dobrik said yesterday.

David Dobrik/YouTube

‘I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom and said she was assaulted by him,’ he said.

He said that although he did get consent to post the video featuring the woman, he knows that she consented ‘because she felt like she had to, not because she wanted to’.

He also spoke about the ‘unfair power dynamic’ he created when inviting people to come and film with him and his friends.

‘I didn’t know what was going on in that room and I should have. All I can say is people felt like they had to be silent for the sake of my video and that’s not right,’ he said.

It is not the first time women have spoken out against Dom. Dobrik said he had been contacted with allegations back in 2018 but hadn’t acted upon them because he believed his friend.

David Dobrik/Instagram

‘I also wanna acknowledge women who spoke out against Dom in 2018. I’m sorry I didn’t listen to you guys, I’m sorry that I took Dom’s word for what happened in those situations and I didn’t believe you,’ Dobrik said.

‘Not only did I not believe you but made a joke about what kind of person Dom was because I couldn’t get my head around my friend doing that,’ he continues, adding that by discrediting the women’s allegations he reinforced his friend’s behaviour.

Dobrik said that although he made the decision to no longer film with Dom from 2019 onwards, he never apologised to the women who had come forward.

‘I was doing all this stuff while there were people that were still really hurt. Its so important to hold yourself accountable. There’s a lot of mistakes I’ve made,’ he said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.