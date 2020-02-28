David Firth Is Taking Salad Fingers And His Rusty Spoons On A Tour Of The UK

David Firth Is Taking Salad Fingers On A Tour Across The UK Salad Fingers/YouTube

Get your rusty spoons ready because Salad Fingers creator David Firth is taking his creepy, softly-spoken animated character on tour across the UK.

Ahh, Salad Fingers. He’s possibly one of the most confusing creatures ever to grace the internet; a character which left an entire generation of young YouTube fans unsure whether to laugh or be completely disturbed.

I remember first coming across Firth’s YouTube videos in secondary school, and wondering exactly why this sickly-looking creature with horrifying, frail hands was named ‘Salad Fingers’. It’s not like he had lettuces for fists.

Salad Fingers Salad Fingers/YouTube

The confusion only continued to grow with each new video, but fans of the series will soon have the opportunity to have all their questions answered by the creator himself.

Firth is planning to take Salad Fingers on tour, showing all 11 episodes back-to-back in a series of big-screen viewings across the UK – as if the spoon-loving creature wasn’t already creepy enough on the little YouTube player. Just imagine those wispy fingers looming over you from a 20-foot-tall screen.

The tour will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Salad Fingers, and Firth will be on hand after each viewing to conduct a Q&A session and discuss just exactly how he came up with the creepy creature.

Salad Fingers loves rusty spoons Salad Fingers/YouTube

Tickets cost just £13.50, which is a small price to pay for a Salad Fingers binge and the opportunity to get answers to the questions that have lingered in your mind since your first viewing.

The first episode of Salad Fingers dropped in 2004 and gained millions of online views from baffled internet users. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and follows the story of Salad Fingers, his love for rusty spoons, and his pals.

The latest instalment, titled Glass Brother, arrived last year and was a step up both in apparent production value and video length from the two-minute long introduction we had to the character all those years ago. Still, the 14-minute long episode stayed true to form and was just as disturbing as its predecessors.

You can book your tickets for the Salad Fingers tour now!