Delivery Driver Explains How Your Tipping Can Affect Delivery Time

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Jul 2021 08:48
Delivery Driver Explains How Your Tipping Can Affect Delivery Timejaylenehere/TikTok

A delivery driver has perfectly explained how tipping can affect how quickly you get your food.

TikToker simply known as Jay, or @jayleenheree, went viral on TikTok after explaining that a customer only tipped $5 on a $300 order.

The 18-year-old works for DoorDash, an online food ordering and food delivery platform, and shared a video explaining that a customer wasn’t happy when they had to wait so long for their food.

On the video where Jay can be seen looking pretty unimpressed, he wrote, ‘A customer cussed me out because her food was two to three hours late …. because she tipped $5 on a $300 order.’

@jaylenhereeLike I logged in and it took me less then 20 minutes to deliver..♬ Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado


While this suggests that Jay delivered the food slowly because of the poor tip, he took to the comments section to explain that that wasn’t the case.

The teenager wrote, ‘Before you comment something dumb, I received the order 2-3 hours late. I didn’t care about her tip, it’s DD’s and her fault for the order being so late.’

The clip has since been viewed almost 628,000 times at the time of writing, and generated more than 2,500 comments.

According to Jay, service and delivery fees only cover the cost of a person’s order notification that’s sent to DoorDash drivers’ phones. The drivers then choose which orders they want to deliver.

@jaylenhereeReply to @paiskii♬ original sound – Jay🤠
If DoorDash drivers continue to decline an order, apparently the company will keep raising the base rate until it gets taken to the customer.

Still a bit confused about why Jay mentioned the tip? You aren’t alone. With this in mind, Jay made another video to help people understand.

In the clip he says, ‘A lot of you still don’t understand why I mentioned the tip even though I said I didn’t care about it. [The] reason why I said that is because Dashers have the choice of what orders they want to take.’

Showing a screenshot of an order, Jay continued to explain, ‘Imagine this order on your screen, right? 10 miles, 50 items and $6. You have to go to a part of the city that’s trash. […] The reason I took her order is because it got declined so many times by other Dashers that the pay increased.’

@jaylenhereeReply to @jaylenheree ##greenscreen♬ original sound – Jay🤠

He added, ‘Anyone who’s been driving for over a month [for DoorDash] knows not to take no tip orders because they aren’t profitable.’

Long story short, if you don’t tip the drivers, you’re literally just paying for the notification to go to the drivers’ phone – that money doesn’t go into their pockets, therefore it’s deemed as ‘non-profitable’ for them if you don’t tip, so your order is more likely to be declined.

Basically – tip your delivery drivers, folks.

