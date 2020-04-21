Deliveroo Rider Follows Customer’s Special Request To Send Her Boyfriend A Message
There’s nothing that quite hits the spot like a good takeaway, despite what you might glean from the endless sourdough bread tutorials currently doing the rounds on Instagram.
A warm bag of mouthwatering, naughty food can be just what the doctor ordered sometimes, especially when paired with a couple of cold beers and a good movie.
As one Deliveroo rider discovered, takeaways can also be a way to express your affection for a significant other; a much tastier – and in my opinion more fragrant – alternative to a traditional, floral bouquet.
27-year-old Mohamed Nazrinhad, from Singapore, had only been working for Deliveroo for a week when he got a rather unusual request.
He had been out delivering food when he found himself dishing out a side order of romance. The order, from a restaurant called Bombay Curry Club, was for a man called Ivan from his loving girlfriend Jacey, and included a romantic request.
While many of us would simply write ‘Ring on arrival’ in the instructions section, Jayce took a much more mushy approach, writing:
Please pack cutlery for Ivan and tell him that I love him hehe.
Ever the professional, Mohamed did just that because, as he later told UNILAD, ‘customer service is very, very important’.
In footage he later shared via Twitter, a clearly amused Mohamed can heard telling a no-doubt surprised Ivan ‘I love you’ – even adding the all-important lovelorn titter on the end.
Recalling his encounter with Ivan, Mohamed told UNILAD:
I couldn’t see his reaction, whether he was blushing or not because he was wearing a mask. But I saw him laughing at me when I read out the note!
I asked his permission before taking a video of him. I said, ‘Can I take a video for my Instagram?’ and he was fine with it. Personally, I found it so sweet. We guys would feel very touched if our girlfriends did that. Lucky him!
According to Mohamed, the couple were ‘complete strangers’ to him, and he knew next to nothing about them. The delivery was made to Ivan’s work, so it was also unclear whether they lived together or not.
At this difficult time, many Deliveroo riders are continuing to bring food, comfort and normality to those who are self-isolating, and Mohamed’s story shows how they can also deliver a little laughter. In Mohamed’s words, ‘If you’re a fun person, try to make your job a fun job’.
A big thank you to Mohamed for going above and beyond to give people a much-needed chuckle.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Bombay Curry Club, Deliveroo, Deliveroo Rider, Ivan, Jayce