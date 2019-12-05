Delivery Guy Has ‘World’s Purest Reaction’ To Finding Snacks Outside A Home

An Amazon delivery driver found snacks left outside a home for him, and his reaction is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today.

Seriously, not even a video of a puppy cuddling a duck, or something equally as cute, could beat this.

Homeowner Kathy Ouma, from Middletown, Delaware, shared a video of the scene taken from her Ring doorbell, which captured the moment the delivery man spotted the container full of drinks and snacks she’d left outside.

Check out his reaction below:

Kathy shared the video on Facebook, where she explained she leaves treats out for delivery people every year. The gesture is an incredible one, especially at this time of year when everyone’s flooding to the internet to buy their Christmas presents.

While the process means we don’t have to leave the house to do our shopping, it leaves delivery drivers everywhere rushed off their feet as they do Santa’s work and try to ensure everything arrives on time.

I’m sure it’s a very stressful season, and the delivery man in this video, Karim Earl Reed III, proved that small, kind acts like Kathy’s make all the difference.

The homeowner posted a picture of the snacks she’d offered, which included Oreos, Nutter Butters, crackers, water and fizzy drinks.

Alongside the treats, a note read:

UPS, USPS [United States Postal Service], Amazon, FEDEX Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy. The Ouma family.

Upon spotting the container, Karim did a double-take before putting down the parcel he was there to deliver.

There didn’t appear to be anyone else around but the delivery driver couldn’t help but express his delight out loud, as he exclaimed:

Oh this is nice! Oh we got some goodies! Wow. Oh this is neat, oh wow. Get outta here! This is sweet. Well this is so nice.

His words alone were heartwarming, but then Karim proceeded to make the scene even more adorable by breaking out into a little dance after helping himself to some of the treats.

Now if that doesn’t bring you joy this holiday season, I don’t know what will.

Admittedly, at the end of the video it does look as if Karim might be about to forget about the parcel he had to deliver during his bout of excitement, but as Kathy didn’t mention it on Facebook I think it’s safe to assume it successfully made it to the customer.

Kathy’s video has received more than 234,000 shares since she posted it online on December 2, and seeing Karim’s delight has inspired other Facebook users to set up snack baskets of their own.

The homeowner added a message to the delivery driver on Facebook, writing:

You are bringing millions of people joy!

Incredible.

