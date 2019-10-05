Disabled Teen’s Tinder Removed Because His Bio Was ‘Too Sexual’

Niall Taylor/Twitter

Tinder is a wild playground, full of weird, wacky and wonderful characters looking for a bit of chat – or more often than not, something more.

From the age of 13, you can join the dating app – although you’re limited to people up to the age of 17, it’s only when you’re 18 that you unlock the full smorgasbord of humans.

One 19-year-old, Niall Taylor, found himself being reprimanded by the Tinder overlords for perhaps being a little too overt about his desires from a right-swipe.

Looks like my @Tinder days are over pic.twitter.com/P1LiSrOwv3 — Niall Taylor (@NiallTaylor31) October 3, 2019

The teenager, who’s disabled, wrote a bio clearly intended as a bit of banter, but the folks overlooking Tinder’s profiles were not as impressed.

Niall’s bio read: ‘I ride a wheelchair all day but I will ride you all night’ with an additional winking face – absolutely hilarious.

Alas, Team Tinder didn’t quite see the funny side. Niall received a message which said:

Hi, we removed your bio because it contained this policy violation: sexual content. We want you to have fun here, but to avoid being banned you need to make sure your profile doesn’t violate our Community Guidelines. Sound good?

Luckily, Twitter users are laughing it up.

One user encouraged Niall to not back down after being told off, writing: ‘Haha keep going lad, plenty of fish out there lad.’

Another person wrote: ‘Haha love it. There’s always someone gotta spoil your fun.’

Supreme that kid 😂 — Carts 🇬🇧 (@3stripes89) October 4, 2019

Tinder isn’t just for sprightly young adults – elderly folks are more than welcome on the app.

Just look at Hattie Retrograde, an 83-year-old grandmother roaming the web looking for younger men.

The New Yorker explained:

Younger men, they get off on getting a woman off – very different from when I was younger.

You can listen to Retrograde more in the video below:

The sex-positive grandma, who was married for more than 25 years, beds men decades younger than her – saying she’s often referred to as a ‘cougar’.

Retrograde added:

I screw, I sleep with, I make love with many men and not one of them has said: ‘I want you for my life.’ Cougars, as I see them, are not beasts of prey, they are an exquisite animal. I’m never on the prowl. I never approach a man, men always approach me.

Back in September, Tinder released its list of the most swiped-right members (all between the 19-34 age bracket) – if you’re needing a boot to your self-esteem.

You’ve got to be in it to win it – let’s hope Niall jumps straight back into the dating game.

