‘Disgusting’ Footage Shows Rudy Giuliani Shaving In A Restaurant

PA/Michael Rapaport/Instagram

A bizarre video has surfaced online showing Rudy Giuliani shaving in a restaurant.

Restaurant etiquette is pretty much common knowledge for most people – well, for most people but Giuliani, that is.

In the clip shared online, the former personal lawyer to ex-POTUS Donald Trump could be seen shaving his face while sitting at an airport restaurant, directly next to some poor soul trying to eat their food.

I mean, the only thing that could have made things worse is if he started cutting his toenails too.

PA Images

The moment was captured on camera by Nick Weiss at John F. Kennedy International Airport inside the Delta One lounge.

In the video, Weiss can be heard berating Giuliani for his behaviour. He says, ‘Look at Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York. You nasty filthy, sloppy, disgusting, filthy f*cking animal.’

According to Weiss, there was a bathroom just yards away from the former mayor, yet he still decided to shave at the table.

Weiss’ video has since been reshared by Friends actor Michael Rapaport, who branded Giuliani ‘the nastiest person in NYC’.

Many of Rapaport’s 2.2 million followers voiced their shared disgust, with one person commenting ‘I just imagine tiny hair particles being inhaled with a dose of COVID. Puke.’

Another wrote, ‘He’s gonna start clipping his toenails next,’ while someone else commented, ‘Grooming yourself where people eat is gross. Just got to the bathroom and do it, how hard is that?’

Many other people branded it ‘nasty’, while others asked why Weiss didn’t actually go up to him to share his thoughts directly.

Complaints surrounding his hygiene aren’t the only grievances people have had with Giuliani in recent times; back in January, an ethics complaint was made about the lawyer.

PA Images

Non-profit organisation Lawyers Defending American Democracy put forward an 18 page-long complaint about the 77-year-old, accusing him of ‘violating multiple provisions of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct’ while representing Trump.

Following this, and a handful of other controversies over the course of this year, Giuliani has been suspended from practising law.

From what’s shown in this video, he should also be suspended from eating in restaurants.

