Disney Pulls Creepy 'Welcome Home' Video After Twitter Roasts Park Reopening disneyparksjobs/Twitter

When Disney tried to promote the reopening of its Florida resort, Twitter got creative with the ‘creepy’ video, leading to the company pulling the ad.

After four months of closure, Disney World Florida partially reopened to the public yesterday, July 11, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming visitors. Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to follow on July 15.

This comes despite a surge in COVID-19 numbers across the state; at the time of writing, there’s been more than a quarter of a million confirmed cases and 4,196 deaths. So, when Disney tried to dress up its reopening as an inspirational event, social media took the matter into its own hands.

You can watch the original Disney World Florida advert below:

The original promotion has been pulled from Disney’s Twitter, however it’s still available on Instagram, with a caption reading: ‘Cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort.’

Throughout the video, we soar through the park, meeting cast members wearing masks who tell you: ‘Welcome home.’ While hundreds have flocked to the flagship resort this weekend, others aren’t so keen.

One visitor posted a clip to Twitter of the hygiene-related PSAs currently bellowing through the resort:

One user commented: ‘We are the stupidest country in the world.’ Writer John Pavlovitz tweeted: ‘We had reservations for this week that we made 9 months ago. It wasn’t a difficult decision to cancel. I was shocked they decided to move ahead. It’s asinine that Disney World reopened today: greedy, reckless, and irresponsible.’

Others have taken it upon themselves to mock the video, creating alternate versions. Let’s go through some of the best on offer, shall we?

First up, a simple dub-job with ‘welcome home’ changed to ‘stay at home’, plus a message at the end:

Secondly, Tim Satre changed the music to the remix of I Got 5 On It used in the trailer for Jordan Peele’s Us:

Lastly, someone switched the music for Gary Jules’ Mad World:

Disney isn’t alone in resuming operations, with its competitors Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando reopening to the public several weeks ago. Four of the House of Mouse’s parks in Asia have also reopened, alongside Disney Springs in Orlando, an outdoor shopping mall.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park chairman, told The New York Times:

The world is changing around us, but we strongly believe that we can open safely and responsibly. For those that might have questions or concerns, when they see how we are operating and the aggressive protocols that we have put in place, they will understand.

There’s only one question you need to ask: how much can one person really need to go to Disney World?