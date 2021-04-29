‘Disrespectful’ Bridesmaids Turn Up In Crocs On Bride’s Wedding Day As Prank

gabyrojas992/TikTok

Upstaging the bride on their wedding day is a big no-no, especially if you’re one of the bridesmaids.

Unfortunately for one woman, that’s exactly what happened, after her entire bridal party showed up to her big day wearing bright purple Crocs.

A viral TikTok posted by one of the bridesmaids shows the bride’s friends arriving to the wedding in their purple bridesmaids dresses, before revealing they’ve gone in a very different direction when it comes to the footwear.

According to the bridesmaid, named Gabby, the Crocs were a prank the girls came up with after the bride explicitly banned them from wearing the notoriously ugly shoes. ‘When she said no to crocs 😂😂’ she wrote in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, the bride doesn’t look too pleased when she sees what her bridesmaids have done, with the video capturing her shocked reaction as her friends arrive with the purple Crocs on full display.

In a follow-up video, Gabby explained that they had actually worn heels for the official ceremony, and only switched them out for Crocs for the wedding photos. But that hasn’t stopped the prank dividing viewers on TikTok, with some calling out the bridesmaids for being ‘disrespectful’ on their friend’s big day.

‘The disrespect is real… you would not be in my pictures,’ one person commented, while another agreed, ‘Yeah you would’ve not been in my wedding anymore.’

A third person wrote that the girls should have stayed true to the bride’s wishes, saying, ‘Regardless if it was a joke or not the disrespect on her wedding day to do the opposite of what she wanted is just [wrong].’

Others were able to see the funny side, with one user saying ‘I would have laughed so hard! Knowing my friends they would do this but definitely as a joke with a change in shoes. Not something to be pressed over.’

Luckily, it seems like the bride appreciated her friends’ prank too, with Gabby sharing pictures of the group posing happily together, both in the Crocs and in their heels. Her video has received more than 8 million views on TikTok, and while Crocs didn’t ruin this special day, she says that thanks to the reaction she’s ‘suddenly aware of how seriously people take weddings’.

That being said, with Crocs reportedly making an unlikely fashion comeback, who knows whether we’ll be seeing them as the footwear of choice at more weddings in the future?

