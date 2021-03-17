Doctor Explains Why We Only See 0.0035% Of Reality And People Can’t Cope

dr.karanr/TikTok/Adult Swim





Advert 10

A doctor has explained why we human beings only ever get to see 0.00035% of reality, and people have been left unable to cope.

Revealing that there is in fact ‘a whole secret world out there that we’re not seeing’, Dr. Karan Raj took to TikTok to drop his mind-blowing explanation, leaving many of his fans, including myself, with their jaws on the floor.

Dr. Raj explained that humans – with our limited eyes and brains – are only able to see visible light, which is a ‘tiny, tiny fraction of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum)’. This means there is so much out there which we are, rather frustratingly, unable to see.

Advert 10

Check it out below:

Dr. Raj continued:

Advert 10

Things like ultraviolet (UV), infrared, gamma rays, X-rays, microwaves, they’re all around us but we can’t see it. It’s beyond the evolutionary capacity of our eyeballs.

Many interesting conversations were sparked in the comments section. Some people admitted feeling sad that a whole world of light and colours had been denied to them due to biological restrictions, while others expressed excitement about the possibilities of this.

When one person brought up the topic of ‘spirits or energy fields or other dimensions’, Dr. Raj simply replied, ‘the supernatural is just science we haven’t explained yet! Same with magic!’

@dr.karanr/TikTok

Advert 10

According to a 2012 article published in LiveScience, there are in fact ‘forbidden colours’ that the human eye can’t see, including the very difficult to imagine colours of red-green and yellow-blue.

These limitations apparently stem from the way human beings perceive colour in the first instance. Retina cells known as ‘opponent neurons’ fire after being stimulated by incoming red light, leading to a whir of activity telling the brain that it is looking at something red.

These opponent neurons are impeded by green light, with the absence of activity informing the brain that it’s seeing a green colour.

As per LiveScience, yellow light similarly stimulates another set of opponent neurons, which are dampened by blue light.

Advert 10

Pixabay

Although the majority of colours bring about a mix of effects within both sets of neurons, which the brains then decodes to detect the component parts, red light cancels out the effect of green light, while yellow cancels blue.

This means humans beings are unable to perceive these colours coming from the same place, restricting the range of colours we can and can’t see.