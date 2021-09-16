PA Images/@dr.karanr/TikTok

A TikTok doctor has just revealed a bizarre way you can cure hiccups, but be warned – you may not want to try it.

Whether you have them for a few minutes or a few hours, we can all agree that persistent hiccups are extremely annoying.

Advert 10

Swallowing air is usually the main cause of the nuisance, and you can do this by eating too fast, smoking or chewing gum but you can also get hiccups when you eat too much and irritate your diaphragm.

Verified TikTok doc @dr.karanr, who now has over four million followers on the app, recently shared his knowledge on the matter.

Doctor Reveals The Bizarre And Uncomfortable Way To Cure Hiccups (@dr.karanr/TikTok) @dr.karanr/TikTok

While many of us have tried and tested several so-called hiccup cures, from holding your breath to drinking water upside down, Dr Rajan says there is one method you probably haven’t ever tried before – a rectal massage.

Advert 10

Taking to TikTok, the NHS surgical doctor explained why the odd process works and who came up with the strange idea in the first place.

He begins the clip explaining why we get hiccups, ‘Hiccups are caused by erratic electrical impulses in the vagus nerve,’ adding that ‘rectal massage stimulates the vagus nerve which is part of the parasympathetic nervous system.’

Check out his video below:

Loading…

Advert 10

The doctor then summarises that ‘increased stimulation of the vagus nerve helps to control the diaphragm and then terminates the hiccups’, before proceeding to bring attention to the work of Dr Francis Fesmire – the person who discovered the peculiar method.

After a patient of Dr Fesmire had reported to him that he had been hiccuping for 72 hours at the rate of around 30 hiccups a minute, he tried a whole range of movements.

Dr Fesmire remembered previously reading about a digital rectal massage, where inserting fingers into a patient’s anus was apparently shown to help to slow down a high heart rate.

Doctor Reveals The Bizarre And Uncomfortable Way To Cure Hiccups (@dr.karanr/TikTok) @dr.karanr/TikTok

Advert 10

In short, it worked.

If you’re (understandably) not keen on trying the rectal massage, there are plenty of other, more common ways you can get rid of hiccups.

These include holding your breath for as long as you can, pulling on your tongue, gargling ice-cold water, biting into a lemon wedge – the list goes on.

Many of Dr Rajan’s TikTok fans chimed in with their opinions on the odd cure. One user commented, ‘I think I’d rather hold my breath or drink some water…’ while another added, ‘always works for me!’

Advert 10

‘I guess you could say what happens in the vagus nerve, stays in the vagus nerve,’ concluded the doctor.