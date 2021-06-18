Doctor Warns “This TikTok Challenge Could Kill You”

@dr.karanr/TikTok

A doctor has warned of a dangerous new TikTok challenge which could well have deadly results.

Dr Karan Raj, who boasts over 3.9 million followers on TikTok, has urged people not to put two magnetic balls on either side of their tongue to mimic a piercing, warning ‘this TikTok challenge could kill you’.

According to Dr Raj, accidentally swallowing one of these magnets could ‘be life threatening and cause damage’ within a matter of hours.

Check it out below:

Dr Raj explained:

The tiny magnets can clump together quickly. They can squeeze the intestines, causing a blockage and cutting off its blood supply. Without major emergency bowel surgery, this is fatal.

According to Dr Raj, two children have already been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after trying out this particular challenge.

This isn’t the first time TikTok challengers have been warned about this risky new trend. Earlier this month, Sky News reported that 11-year-old Ellis Tripp had to have five inches of his bowel removed during a six-hour operation after taking the challenge.

His mother, Amy Clarke, later took to Facebook to urge parents to watch out for their own kids coming across this trend:

I’m in a nightmare. This TikTok craze could/would have killed him if left any longer. Please talk to your children and tell them how DANGEROUS THESE ARE.

Dr. Karan Raj/TikTok

As per Sky News, at least 65 children in England have undergone urgent surgery in the last three years after swallowing these sorts of small magnets.