Doctors Rally Together To Share Important Message For Those They Protect

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause uncertainty around the globe, one thing is certain: we need to listen to whatever our doctors and nurses are telling us.

Healthcare professionals are the ones doing their very best to fight this public health emergency, putting our health before their own and doing everything they can to help in an almost impossible situation.

So the very least we can do is listen to what they have to say, which at this moment in time involves us staying at home to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Doctors around the world have rallied together to share this important message for all of those they are trying to protect.

You can watch one of the messages below:

In the above video, originally shared on TikTok and later going viral on Twitter, two doctors can be seen holding up a number of signs to get their message across.

The emotional message reads:

We also have family but can’t stay home. We are not on vacation. Be responsible. Stay home because I can’t. Wash your hands! We are exposed to everything for you! Help us! Take care of me, I’ll take care of you.

Another doctor named Dr. Ahmed Rabea shared a selfie with a sign that reads, ‘I stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us!’, while a group of healthcare workers asked the same: ‘We stay here for you, please stay home for us.’

It’s never been more important to listen to those who are doing everything possible to help us, so please, listen to the experts and stay at home.