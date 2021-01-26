Doctors Warn Against TikTokers Using Erectile Dysfunction Creams To Plump Their Lips

Jerrybmaldonado/TikTok

Doctors have urged people not to apply erection creams to their lips after one TikToker said it made his lips look bigger.

One viral video, which has been watched more than 3 million times, shows the user spreading a cream – intended for erectile dysfunction – all over his lips.

Advert 10

‘So recently I saw a movie and this girl put erection cream on her lips and it made them really big, so I wanted to try it. I forgot what the movie was called but here we go,’ he says, before applying the cream.

‘It kind of tingles, it doesn’t feel terrible but we’ll see,’ he adds.

Advert 10

Checking in with his followers a short while after, he says his lips look bigger but he’s going to wait five more minutes. He comes back there minutes later and says it’s burning ‘really bad’ so he’s going to take it off. He wipes off the cream to reveal noticeably bigger, plumper lips.

Most topical erection creams are vasodilators, which widen the blood vessels and increase blood flow. This is similar to how most lip-plumping glosses work, using irritants like capsaicin to increase blood flow to the lips.

While his results are pretty impressive, doctors have warned that the cream may not be safe to use on the lips, especially since it may accidentally be ingested.

Jerrybmaldonado/TikTok

Advert 10

One popular TikTok dermatologist, Derm Doctor, said the increased blood flow to the lips lasts for around an hour so the benefits of plumping will only be temporary.

‘I don’t know exactly which cream is being used in the video, but all erection creams work by using vasodilation, which increases blood flow to a given area,’ he said.

He added, ‘These creams were not made to be ingested or consumed by mouth and this probably not safe if it’s ingested. It does work, but I would not recommend it.’

Dr Ross Perry, the medical director of Cosmedics, told Metro that applying erection cream to the lips is ‘utterly ridiculous’.

Advert 10

‘Putting erection cream on your lips in a bid for a fuller pout is utterly ridiculous and can be extremely dangerous for a number of reasons,’ he said.

‘Individuals trying this could suffer an allergic reaction such as stinging, soreness, blisters and uncomfortable swelling. Other side effects from the absorption of the cream as it goes into the body can create headaches, blood pressure problems, and even possible heart problems,’ he added.