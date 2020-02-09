Donald Trump Says Bad Tan Line Pic Is Photoshopped And Fake News
Donald Trump has spoken out after a photograph that seemed to reveal a fake tan line went viral on social media, claiming the photograph was ‘photoshopped’ and ‘fake news’.
The unflattering photo of the 45th President of the United States was circling round on social media yesterday, February 8, sparking thousands of memes.
The picture was originally posted by Twitter account White House Photos, and has since been shared nearly 13,000 times and gathered 12,500 replies.
The original post read:
@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020
Evidently it was a windy day there in Washington D.C., as Trump’s hair is blown back, revealing an extreme, orange line around the circumference of his face.
Following the popularity of the picture online, Trump has since responded to it.
He tweeted:
More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!
While some defended the President, many people have called out Trump, saying the photo wasn’t photoshopped and that it was just a massive fake tan faux pas.
Here are some of our favourite responses and memes:
On a related note, apparently some Americans would rather be hit by a meteor than have Trump as the face of America again.
This is according to a poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, 64% of New Hampshire Democratic Primary voters would opt for mankind’s demise via an intergalactic fireball than another term of Trump’s rule in Washington D.C.
This verdict from Democrats isn’t exactly surprising – however, it’s interesting to see that 28% of conservative-minded voters joined the Democrats in welcoming a meteor to Earth. Of the women polled, 68% opted for dying in a meteor strike rather than putting up with Trump for another four years.
With the photo going viral and the university poll coming to light, it’s safe to say Trump has probably had better weeks publicity-wise…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Fake News, fake tan, memes, Orange, Photshop, Twitter, Viral, white house