Donald Trump Trolled By ‘Make America Greta Again’ Hats Being Made Available

PA/ASLuhn/Twitter

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has earned millions of fans since her powerful speech at the United Nations Climate Summit last Monday.

However, it’s not just her commitment to the cause that’s gotten people talking.

The 16-year-old has expertly silenced Republican climate change deniers and reverse trolled President Donald Trump, earning her the title of a bit of a legend.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

In response to Thunberg’s UN speech, in which she accused world leaders – including Trump – of stealing her childhood and her future, the POTUS mocked her in a tweet which read: She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.’

Instead of lowering herself to responding to the sarcastic tweet, she decided to reserve troll the president, by changing her bio to reflect his comments:

Now, the reserve trolling has stepped up to the next level, with people using his own political rhetoric against him in the form of merch that reads: ‘Make America Greta Again’.

It’s fair to say the slogan has heavily picked up on Twitter, and someone has even gone to the lengths of creating red caps, much like the Republican ‘Make America Great Again’ merch used in Trump’s campaign trail, but with Greta’s name emblazoned across the front of it.

Etsy shop owner Johan Hansson is selling the handmade red baseball caps for £24.84 (299 Swedish Krona), however he says 100 per cent of the profits will go to Greenpeace.

Etsy/WyrdWideWeb

In the description, he writes:

The little girl with the big heart vs. The big boy with the little brain. 100% of the profits from this cap goes to Greenpeace and their work to save the planet. Available in two sizes with an elastic stretch band, this hat is a sure winner in comfort! It has an athletic shape with a curved visor.

Given the momentum picking up among Thunberg’s supporters on Twitter, it looks like the custom made hats will be a huge success.

Meanwhile, if you’re among the many middle aged men being triggered by Thunberg’s truths, you can contact the (entirely satirical) Greta Thunberg Helpline For Adults Angry At A Child.

An advert for the service was shared on Twitter by TV personality Mark Humphries and it has since been viewed more than 10 million times.

It opens with a man speaking to the camera, saying:

Hi, I’m a middle-aged man with an embarrassing problem. I get irrationally angry at a Swedish girl who wants to save the planet. Luckily, there’s now a number I can call.

The ad goes on to advise haters to call the helpline ‘before you go full caps lock in an article comment section’, explaining the helpline is there to ‘tolerate’ grown adults who ‘needs to yell at a child for some reason’.

Let’s hope it’s freephone, or the White House’s phone bill will be through the roof.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]