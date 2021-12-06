Donald Trump’s Surreal Dinner Party Video Compared To The Shining

Alamy

A recent video of Donald Trump standing alone in a large dining room has been compared to the horror classic, The Shining.

In the video, Trump can be seen standing in an ornate dining room, drawing in comparisons to the Stephen King flick

The clip, posted to Twitter by Matt Schlapp, sees Trump praise the ‘incredible relationship’ between the US and Japan.

In the video, Trump says:

I’d like to begin by thanking everybody that’s been so friendly to the United States, we have an incredible relationship with Japan and we have for a long time.

Of course, it wasn’t what Trump said that caught people’s attention, it was the setting, which reminded Twitter users of the Gold Room from The Shining.

The Shining centres on the Torrance family, who are left to take care of the Overlook Hotel, when the father, Jack, loses his mind.

In the film’s most famous scene we see Jack, played by Jack Nicholson, break down a door and exclaim: ‘Here’s Johnny!’

While the former president wasn’t breaking down doors, fans were quick to point out the comparisons, with one fan writing: ‘Overlook Hotel, if I’m nit mistaken?’

Meanwhile, others called the clip the ‘worst remake of the Shining ever’, with another adding: ‘this remake of THE SHINING by David Lynch seems a little…off.’

