Downing Street Party Spoof Video Has The Internet In Tears

A spoof of Boris Johnson addressing the public from 10 Downing Street last Christmas has left the internet howling with laughter.

After a leaked video revealed an alleged non-socially distanced party took place at Downing Street last Christmas, the prime minister and the rest of the UK government have been blasted by the British public, with calls growing for Johnson to resign.

Amid furious tweets and numerous memes, a spoof has been created, and it’s left everyone in tears.

The video is extremely detailed, from the hanging coronavirus masks on the railings outside Downing Street, down to the members of parliament seen peeking from the window, with disco lights darting away inside.

Pairing Johnson’s public announcement last year when he basically cancelled Christmas, along with Wham!’s Last Christmas, the video has understandably received a lot of attention online.

The post has since amassed over 100,000 views and left viewers in absolute stitches. One wrote: ‘F*cking classic, probably not far from the truth!’

Another said:

Absolutely brilliant. Well done. So creatively funny….Torys Out.

A third commented: ‘Theresa May at the end.’

The alleged Christmas party on December 18, 2020, has since been reported as potentially not being the only bash held by members of parliament during such a period of restrictions.

Johnson denied claims of a Christmas party prior to being grilled at yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions.