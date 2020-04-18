Drake Just Smashed TikTok Record Previously Held By Kylie Jenner PA/kyliejenner/Instagram

Drake has just smashed a record previously held by Kylie Jenner, with Toosie Slide becoming the fastest ever music trend to reach one billion views on TikTok.

This astounding figure is reportedly just for ‘#ToosieSlide related content,’ not the original vid Drake uploaded to tease the track last month.

Eclipsing Kylie’s famous ‘rise and shine’ musical moment, #ToosieSlide has caught on big time, with stars such as Justin Bieber, Ashley Banjo and Jason Derulo showing off their moves.

Sources at TikTok have revealed the #ToosieSlide has now reached an incredible three million views, with the trend showing no sign of slowing down, TMZ reports.

Back in October, ‘rise and shine’ became the fastest-growing TikTok trend, reaching one billion views at lightning speed. Again, this record was based off the gigantic amount of #RiseandShine content – which included plenty of parodies – not the OG vid itself.

However, TikTok sources have informed TMZ that #ToosieSlide managed to reach this all-important benchmark at an even faster rate.

As reported by GQ, Toosie Slide was named after Atlanta based choreographer Toosie, who reportedly came up with the dance moves in just 45 minutes.

Toosie, 23, told GQ:

[Drake] had a record idea and needed me to come up with a dance to it. Everybody was contributing little moves, and slowly but surely, we started piecing it together … [Drake] fell in love with it. He was like, ‘Y’all are the greatest, man. This is it!’

Drake released Toosie Slide on April 3, with the catchy track reaching number one on the Billboard chart.