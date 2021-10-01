Driver Convinced Teslas ‘See Dead People’ After Being Spooked Out In Cemetery

@nojumper/TikTok/Alamy

It’s officially October, which means spooky season is well and truly upon us.

And what better way to kick off the month than with the discovery that as well as revolutionising the electric car industry, Elon Musk appears to have proven the existence of ghosts.

Or at least, that’s what some people think, after a Tesla driver posted footage that seemed to show his car’s cameras detecting the presence of people in an empty cemetery.

In the clip, the driver – and his very excited friends – is winding his way through a cemetery when his dashboard’s pedestrian warning system lights up, showing a figure in front of the car and making the noise used to alert drivers of a hazard. But in a creepy twist, there’s no one anywhere to be seen on the road, leading the group in the car to freak out.

‘Bro your Tesla sees dead people!’ one person shouts, with another yelling ‘That’s so creepy!’

The clip has got a lot of viewers creeped out, but not everyone is as willing to believe as the driver’s friends. ‘It’s literally just picking up the tombstones,’ one person commented, with another sceptic writing, ‘It does this all the time with trash cans and other human sized objects.’

But if that’s the case, then why are there several other videos of pedestrians showing up on other Tesla dashcams while driving through cemeteries, even when there are no tombstones in sight?

One viewer has floated a bizarre, yet not entirely impossible explanation, suggesting ‘it knows you’re in a cemetery and Elon put it in the code to mess with you’.

Ultimately, the case of the mysterious Tesla cemetery ghosts seems like it’s dividing viewers between those who want to believe and those who don’t, but as Halloween approaches, the encounters are bringing a whole new meaning to the idea of ghost riding.