Driver Left Chocolate Bar As Compensation For Car Park Crash

@isanaguy/TikTok

A woman has been left confused and angry after she was left a note and some chocolate by a driver who scratched the side of her car.

In a TikTok video, the woman explained that she had left her car for a few minutes to do some shopping in a local Walmart, only to return to find her vehicle had been sideswiped by another driver as they made their way out of the car park.

Advert 10

Rather than stick around to explain the damage, or even leave some cash to contribute to the repair costs, the culprit decided to make a more informal peace offering, leaving an apologetic note reading, ‘Sorry for the damage on your car, I can’t afford to fix it but here’s chocolate instead :)’… and two bars of Hershey’s chocolate.

Check it out:

Advert 10

It’s a nice thought, right? Except that once the woman goes on to show the extent of the damage, it becomes pretty clear that a couple of chocolate bars probably isn’t going to cut it. Rather than a small scratch, she reveals the entire right side of the vehicle is dented, with huge scrapes down the length of the car.

The video has since gone viral, receiving more than 4.7 million views on TikTok, and people have been outraged by the careless driver’s actions.

‘Leaving a note without information is more offensive than just running,’ one person commented, while another wrote ‘that’s like putting a band-aid on a bullet wound’.