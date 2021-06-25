Drug-Filled ‘Normal Teen Bedroom’ Mocked As Viral News Report Backfires

@paigehulsey/Twitter

A news report purporting to show a ‘normal teen bedroom’ has been widely mocked after appearing to show anything but.

The report was advertised on Twitter by KMOV anchor Paige Hulsey, who tweeted a photograph of the room in question, remarking, ‘Looks like a normal teen’s bedroom, right? Think again’.

Hulsey then went on to explain how the report would show parents what to look out for when trying to identify signs of drug use among their teens, exclaiming, ‘I was shocked at what I found in this room!!!’

Unfortunately, the message of the report got a bit lost after the pic went viral, with the ‘normal’ room proving ripe for the mickey-take.

Many Twitter users have been left baffled by what appears to be a hole puncher on the bed, an item which you would usually associate with somewhere a bit more corporate, while others were mesmerised by the ‘Sweat Pants Zone’ throw cushion.

One person tweeted:

Maybe if the parents didn’t make their kid sleep on an air mattress in an abandoned office complex, they wouldn’t need to turn to substances for relief.

Another wrote:

It’s also a good sign that this teen was thoughtful enough to put up their tie-dye sheet with painters’ tape, thus ensuring that it could be removed from the wall without leaving any damage once this morality tale is done.

A third person said:

Actually it looks like someone’s fever dream of a normal teen’s bedroom, staged in a conference room at the Holiday Inn. With my library’s old carpeting.

Very soon, various creative reimaginings of the ‘normal teen bedroom’ began to pop up, from Back to the Future memes to Pokémon themed bedrooms.

Others referenced classic kids’ bedrooms from the ’90s, giving nostalgic nods to the likes of Hey Arnold! and Clarissa Explains It All.

Responding the inadvertent viral sensation she had sparked, a bemused Hulsey tweeted:

I thought #MAGA, gun laws, abortion, #covid vaccines, and climate change were some of the most controversial things to tweet about. Boy was I wrong! Stay away from talking about tampons as hiding places for counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

Hulsey also gives a sneak preview of the report on her Facebook page