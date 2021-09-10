‘Drunk’ Man Grabs And Shoves Flight Attendant During Furious Fight Over Wearing A Mask

@alice.rusa/Instagram

A man who is alleged to have been drunk onboard a flight ended up being kicked off after he became physically aggressive with crew members who asked him to wear a face mask.

Footage of the scene has been shared online after it took place on a JetBlue flight scheduled to fly from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego on Wednesday, September 8.

Social media user Alice was on the plane when she witnessed what she described as a ‘drunk couple’ boarding the plane with two children, with the woman said to have been ‘wobbling around’ to the point where Alice thought she must have been under the influence of alcohol.

Both of the adults in question were described as having ‘their masks on off the nose the whole time’, and Alice told ABC 10 News that upon boarding the plane they’d actually been asked to tighten one of the children’s masks.

Recalling the situation, Alice said: ‘Her husband walked down the aisle to the outside of the plane. Then this whole mess just started happening. When he came back, he just started yelling at the flight attendant.’

Footage of the incident captured by Alice shows the man, who did not appear to be wearing a mask at all at the time, begin to shout expletives before he became physically violent with the flight attendant, appearing to shove him to the side.

Later in the clip, the woman could also be seen swearing at crew members and claiming her son’s mask had briefly fallen off his face before the adults ‘apologised and fixed it’, however she alleged the move ‘wasn’t good enough’ for the flight attendants.

See Alice’s video here, warning, strong language:

Afterwards, the man argued he had only received ‘one warning’ about having his mask below his nose, adding: ‘I’m not the type of guy… I’m a vaccinated person. I respect all your rules, every single one of them.’

Both the man and woman, as well as the two children, reportedly ended up being escorted off the plane, and JetBlue has since announced the customers ‘will not be allowed to fly JetBlue in the future’.

In a statement, the airline apologised to other customers on the flight and added:

For reference, crew members are trained to speak to customers who are not following policies. If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal. The safety of each customer and crew member is our first priority, and we must work together to follow the federal mask mandate during the travel journey.

After the four passengers were escorted off the plane, the flight was able to proceed as normal.