Drunk Teenager Breaks Into Airbnb Filled With Cops

sheriffk9misty/TikTok

A teenager sparked a series of unfortunate events when he broke into an Airbnb that just so happened to be filled with police officers.

After travelling last week to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for special law enforcement training, a number of Montana sheriff’s deputies settled down in their rented house to get some sleep before the work began the next day.

The officers heard some noise throughout the night, but presumed it was another member of the group walking around. It wasn’t until the next morning, when they realised one of the Airbnb’s doors was open, that they became aware of their unexpected guest.

Hear more about the situation below:

In a video posted to TikTok by Deputy Charles Pesola, the officers explained that they searched the house and came across the drunken 19-year-old fast asleep in their Airbnb.

The teenager had no idea where he was or where he’d come from, but unfortunately his drunken self hadn’t made good choices when it came to finding a place to sleep, and as a result he woke up in handcuffs.

Pesola commented, ‘This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops.’

It doesn’t take a cop to know that breaking and entering is a crime, so the Montana officers called Milwaukee Police Department to come and deal with their intruder, with footage showing the local police in disbelief as they heard about the situation.

The teenager didn’t end up facing any charges, with authorities saying he had stumbled into the wrong home, WMBF News reports.

Deputy Matt Vander Ark commented, ‘He made a mistake. It’s OK. We’re gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it.’

Though breaking in to a house occupied by police certainly isn’t the smartest idea, Pesola said it actually worked out well for the teen, saying:

What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that.

The officer said he made the video in an effort to present a rarely-seen side to the police, saying that cops are having ‘a hard time right now’, so ‘when [people] can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing’.

In the video, the teenager admitted that he’d woken up before in some ‘random places’, but opening his eyes to a house full of police was a first for him.

