unilad
Advert

Drunk Tourist Gets Lost On Horse In Mexican Jungle, Doesn’t Know How She Got There

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Dec 2020 11:56
Drunk Tourist Gets Lost On Horse In Mexican Jungle, Doesn't Know How She Got ThereDrunk Tourist Gets Lost On Horse In Mexican Jungle, Doesn't Know How She Got There@lizzyfromtheblock99/TikTok

An American woman has gone viral on TikTok after she wound up lost while drunkenly riding a horse in Mexico.

Liz Hicks appeared frightened when she turned to the video sharing app, as she told her followers she was ‘currently in the jungle in Mexico somewhere’.

Advert

The TikToker revealed she had no idea where she was going and didn’t speak Spanish, so couldn’t ask any of the locals for help.

You can check it out here:

@lizzyfromtheblock99♬ original sound – Liz

Advert

‘Hi TikTok, I’m currently in the jungle in Mexico somewhere,’ she said in the video.

‘I don’t speak Spanish and I’m on a horse and I got drunk and I don’t know how I got here and no one around me speaks my language so they don’t know what I’m saying.’

Liz added, ‘I don’t know where I’m going, I just know I’m on a horse.’

The 21-year-old appeared to be following a horse with two young children on it, however Liz said they didn’t speak English, so she had no idea what they were saying.

Advert

In a second clip, the holidaymaker appeared much calmer as she explained that she had got separated from the rest of her group, so she was just going wherever the horse decided to take her.

@lizzyfromtheblock99♬ original sound – Liz

The clip, which looks like it could be a scene taken straight out of The Hangover, was filmed near Yelapa, which is a beach town in Cabo Corrientes, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Advert

Fortunately, what could have been an incredibly dangerous situation turned out to be fine, as Liz ended up back at her hotel ‘alive and well’.

She took to TikTok the next day to explain that she was fine and the ‘clear a few things up’.

‘I’m alive and well, I’m back at my hotel. The issue with the horse was, I was lost but the horse wasn’t lost… the horse knew where it was going, apparently, because it took me to this waterfall,’ she said.

@lizzyfromtheblock99hi all I never expected my video to go viral, it was just for my friends to laugh at but I really appreciate everyone’s concern! All is good ily :)♬ original sound – Liz
Advert

‘I just got separated from my group because my horse kept running faster than everybody else’s horse, and I was in the front.’

Liz explained that her phone had died, which is why she was only explaining the next day that she had made it home safe.

She lived to tell the tale, and got some pretty good TikTok content out of it, too.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Batman Will Be Black, DC Comics Announces
Film and TV

New Batman Will Be Black, DC Comics Announces

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day
News

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message
News

Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Viral, drunk, Mexico, Now, TikTok

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    'I don't know how I got here!' American tourist on vacation in Mexico goes viral by posting a tearful video revealing she was lost on a HORSE in the jungle after 'getting drunk'

 