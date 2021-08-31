unilad
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds To Identical Twin ‘The Cop’

by : Cameron Frew on : 31 Aug 2021 14:29
‘Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson’ has finally caught the eye of The Rock himself after his resemblance to the actor went viral. 

Alabama’s Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields gained worldwide attention recently after photos of him were compared to the Jungle Cruise star. In one particular snap of him standing by his police van, their likeness is absolutely uncanny.

Fields has even been interviewed about being the WWE legend’s doppelgänger, saying he’s been ‘having fun’ with the comparisons. Now, Johnson himself has seen the officer.

Johnson retweeted a side-by-side tweet of himself and Fields. ‘Oh sh*t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,’ he wrote.

‘Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em,’ he added.

Fields told AL.com how his likeness to Johnson has been a ‘running joke’ among friends for years. ‘I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,’ he said.

Sometimes, his pals will phone him just to say, ‘Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?’

He’s even done impressions of The Rock and met fans who want photos with the lookalike. ‘I don’t want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess,’ Fields said.

