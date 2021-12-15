Man Who Looks Exactly Like Elon Musk Goes Viral

Alamy/TikTok/@masikexiaomi

People are convinced Elon Musk has a twin in China he’s not telling us about.

A man who looks just like the Tesla CEO has gone viral due to his uncanniness, and people are nicknaming him Yi Long Musk.

A short video reportedly filmed in China shows the Musk lookalike standing by a cat. While some viewers have called it a deepfake, others were taken aback by the doppelganger.

The clip was originally taken from TikTok and shared by the public Facebook group KL娱乐站 (KL Entertainment Station). From there, it was shared more than 1,700 times.

Check it out:

Over on Facebook, hundreds have been commenting with their amazement at how much this man looks like Elon Musk.

‘What in the illuminati f**k is this?’ commented one user on the Facebook post.

‘Made in China ‘Elon Musk’,’ another joked. ‘Musk’s Chinese twin lol,’ said another.

Alamy

But others thought it looked too good to be true and said it was a deepfake, a piece of sophisticated technology that allows users to put a face on someone else’s body.

If this man does actually look like that though, he could certainly have some fun with it.

This comes as the actual Elon Musk was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year.

TIME‘s announcement read: ‘For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.’