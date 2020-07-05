Elon Musk’s Ex-Wife Defends Him After Ghislaine Maxwell Vanity Fair Party Photo Resurfaces

Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Resurfaces PA Images

Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley has spoken out after a photograph resurfaced showing the tech entrepreneur standing beside Ghislaine Maxwell at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Advert

Maxwell, 58, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2 for allegedly assisting her former partner Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of young girls. She had been hiding out in in the town of Bradford, New Hampshire.

Maxwell has been charged with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

After the photograph first resurfaced, Musk denied knowing Maxwell, and posited that the ‘real question’ was why Vanity Fair invited her to the party in the first place.

Advert

With Musk’s permission, actor and writer Riley, 34, spoke out about the photograph of Musk and Maxwell, which had been taken at the party which she had also attended.

Sharing her own statement over Twitter, Riley agreed that it was indeed ‘possible’ that she had been ‘briefly introduced’ to Maxwell, however this was not ‘in any way that I can remember’.

Supporting her ex husband’s original statement, Riley expressed that, to her knowledge, she had never met Maxwell, and emphasised how many people she and Musk had interacted with during their time together:

Elon and I met thousands of people over the course of our relationship. There will be countless photos of Elon with people he doesn’t know/happened to be stood next to at a party.

Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

Riley also addressed rumours that Maxwell had ‘procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon’, stating:

Again, I don’t know Maxwell. Elon and I met when I was twenty-two and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one.

Advert

However, Riley also admitted she and Musk had visited the New York City townhouse of convicted sex offender Epstein, although she couldn’t recall which year the visit took place.

Riley said:

Elon and I went to Epstein’s house in NYC once as part of an itinerary of appointments. I can’t even date this to a year – we used to travel constantly for work and the situation was always pretty similar in any city/country: back-to-back meetings, a car with CPO drivers, and often a contact/ minder/ guide. This trip was no different. There was a man taking us round the city and introducing us to various people.

Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Defends Him After Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Resurfaces Admedia, Inc/SIPA USA/PA Images

Musk spoke to Vanity Fair in 2019 about having visited Epstein’s house with Riley, saying:

Several years ago, I was at his house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley], as she was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing. We did not see anything inappropriate at all, apart from weird art. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.

Epstein died in prison on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. He was in New York following allegations he had been running a network of underage girls for sex, with some being as young as 14 years old.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA

As per BBC News, Maxwell has been accused of assisting former partner Epstein’s abuse of minors by helping with the recruitment and and grooming of underage victims.

According to the indictment, Maxwell ‘assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18’.

Maxwell would allegedly build a rapport with the victims – taking them shopping or to the cinema – and would proceed to coax them into giving massages to Epstein, who would then sexually abuse them.

Advert

Maxwell is currently being held without bail after it was decided her high profile social circle and supposedly unlimited resources made her a likely flight risk.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.