Eminem Does Incredibly Accurate Yoda Impression During Interview

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Jul 2021 16:56
Eminem Does Incredibly Accurate Yoda Impression During InterviewPA Images/Disney


Eminem has many talents, but he took fans by surprise when he showed off his Yoda impression on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

Yoda is one of the Star Wars franchise’s most-beloved characters, and has a very specific speech pattern. While many people have difficulty recreating the unique voice, rapper Eminem doesn’t seem to be one of them.

TikTok fan account @bohemianstyles has now drawn attention to just how good Eminem’s impression of Yoda is.

Eminem squashes beef with Snoop Dogg (PA Images)PA Images

During an appearance on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Ross asks Eminem whether he prefers to be referred to as Eminem, Marshall or Slim. After the rapper jokes that he likes to be called all three simultaneously, he leaps into a Yoda impression and states, ‘Yoda you can call me.’

Ross is clearly shocked by the remark, as are fans of the rapper. One person wrote, ‘OH GOD THAT CAUGHT ME OFF GUARD HAHAHA,’ and another commenter said, ‘HE DOES THE VOICE GOOD THO [sic].’

The video seems to be entertaining plenty of people, and has had more than 4 million views in less than a day.

Check out the video:

It appears that the artist was fun throughout the show, with the TikTok account also uploading videos in which he responded to Ross’ questions about bad shows.

Eminem recalls that he only had a ‘couple’ of bad onstage experience, before quickly adding, ’cause I’m pretty awesome.’

Given his successful career, this might be a fair self-assessment.

