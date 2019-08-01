       

Equation Divides The Internet As Nobody Can Agree On Answer

By : On : 01 Aug 2019 11:38
maths equationpjmdolI/Twitter

Addition, subtraction, multiplication and division; the founding fathers of one’s maths education. 

For some, mathematics are simple – all it takes is the application of consistent formulas to solve problems. For others, they’re the devil incarnate – causing anxiety and confusion.

A recent tweet is sending the internet spiralling into the latter camp. Twitter user @pmjdoll posted a seemingly simply equation, asking folks to solve it.

Get your thinking caps on. Here it is:

The posed equation is: 8/2(2+2) = ?

It doesn’t look that complicated does it? Well, as it turns out, the web can’t seem to agree on a conclusive answer. Who’d have thought that maths isn’t that simple after all?

Have a look at people’s thoughts below: 

So what is the answer, 16 or 1? Well, there’s a big reason for all the confusion: geography.

There are two predominant methods of solving simple equations. PEDMAS (Parenthesis, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction) and BOMDAS (Brackets, Orders, Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction). The answer you get will rely heavily upon which method you were taught.

Some math gurus explain below: 

However, according to Twitter user @bstpeach, the problem is written in a way designed to stir confusion.

Check out their tweet:

The main lesson to takeaway from this equation: f*ck maths.

