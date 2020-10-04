Erotic Novel Called Kissing The Coronavirus Is Getting Five-Star Reviews
Run yourself a hot bath, pour a glass of wine and enjoy a good soak with Kissing the Coronavirus, a viral slice of pandemic erotica.
Like it or lump it, COVID-19 will be reaped for years, nay, decades to come, whether it be books, TV shows or movies. Steven Soderbergh already did it in 2011’s Contagion, and Shudder’s timely Zoom horror Host was critically acclaimed back in August.
That said, an outbreak isn’t the steamiest of prospects for a novel. Nevertheless, one author is bashing through the wall of taboo with an erotic romance around the virus.
Kissing the Coronavirus, from debut author M.J. Edwards, is described on its Amazon page as ‘a steamy tale about forbidden love and dark desires come to life’.
The synopsis continues:
She was supposed to cure the coronavirus. Instead… she fell in love with it.
Dr Alexa Ashingtonford is a part of a crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating coronavirus. Little did she know she would end up falling in love with it, in this steamy viral-erotica.
So far, the novel has attracted a majority of five-star reviews, with one user writing: ‘I could not stop laughing and telling my friends about it. Best 99c I’ve ever spent if you’re looking for a laugh and you can handle naughty and graphic imagery I recommend this book.’
In a larger review, another user offered the following snippets:
‘Alexa edged back, pushing back until her back pushed back against the wall.’ He also lets out a ‘bellowing bellow’.
Btw, what is a ‘judder’ and why is her clitoris doing it excitedly? At one point she compares his lips to a chunk of microwaved fish. She also had perfectly round perfect breasts and he later fills her with ‘love lotion’.
Over on Reddit, u/ParadoxicallyItWas posted an incredible review of the book, dubbing it a ‘masterwork of bad erotica… it is ridiculous, it knows it’s ridiculous, and it relishes that ridiculousness’.
Describing one hilarious portion from the book, they wrote:
Our heroine is imagining veins on a test tube on pg. 3 and ten pages later her dreams come true, when her boss, who is coronavirus in the shape of a man, emerges with the veiniest python beast penis ever, which flops around like an arm without bones (pg. 12).
The bottom of the Amazon description adds: ‘The book is M.J. Edwards debut book, and is her attempt at trying to pay the bills following her job loss.’
Kissing the Coronavirus is available for $0.99/£0.99 on Amazon Kindle.
