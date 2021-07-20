Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Jeff Bezos’ Space Rocket

Blue Origin

Today, July 20, Jeff Bezos embarked upon the impressive mission of blasting off into space; something only a few people will get to experience in their lifetime.

The Amazon founder made the journey on his rocket ship, New Shepard, which was built by Bezos’ company Blue Origin and featured the biggest windows flown in space, allowing Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen impressive views of the Earth.

There’s no denying the feat is one worth talking about, but Bezos was probably hoping people would focus more on the venture itself and less on the look of his space rocket. Considering the internet is a fast-paced hub of jokes and satire, however, it quickly became apparent that wasn’t necessarily going to be the case.

Social media users took to Twitter to make comments about the rocket ship within minutes, with many drawing parallels to a ship in the 1974 movie Flesh Gordon; a sex comedy movie created as a spoof of Universal Pictures’ Flash Gordon.

The comparisons came about due to the shape of New Shepard, which, to be honest, is undeniably phallic.

Actor Ed Asner commented: ‘It is very strange to see the media coverage of the Bezos space trip. The producers of Flesh Gordon have to be really happy.’

Another Twitter user joked: ‘Tuned in to watch Bezos space flight but got a rerun of Flesh Gordon instead’

Responding to news of Bezos’ space flight, a third social media user accused the billionaire of ‘breach[ing] patent laws’, writing: ‘He’s copied Dr. Jerkoff’s Rocketship from Flesh Gordon (1974).’

Though Bezos parachuted back down to the West Texas desert just 11 minutes after initially blasting off from Earth, I’ve no doubt the comments about the rocket will continue for a long time to come.