Ex-Subway Employee Reveals Grim Secrets About Its ‘Fresh’ Food

@yourgirl1603/TikTok/PA Images

A former Subway employee, who worked for the fast food chain for four years, has revealed how ‘fresh’ its food really is.

Subway has been no stranger to controversy, and many have been shocked by the fact that its 6-inch and foot-long sandwiches are actually trademarked names and not measurements. Others were appalled following claims that its tuna does not actually contain any tuna.

Advert 10

A former employee has now revealed some of the more gruesome secrets about the sandwich company.

PA Images

TikTok content creator @yourgirl1603 has revealed which parts of the menu to avoid. The post has quickly hit 250,000 views and it seems plenty of people wanted to find out what happens in the sandwich shops.

Firstly, the content creator notes ‘never order breakfast’ because ‘god knows’ how old the eggs and sausages are. She adds that she still ‘doesn’t know what a cold cut is’ after four years. There are also interesting points about the freshness of other produce.

Advert 10

The vegetables are delivered to the store only once a week, and even then they’re not always fresh when they arrive. Furthermore, if it is not at the front of the shop it’s likely to be ‘super old’.

Check out the interesting TikTok:

Loading…

The former employee also gave insight into her preferences, saying that they’ll never see the appeal of chicken strips, but highly recommended the cookies.

Advert 10

A lot of people who had worked in the store noted that they had made similar observations. However, @yourgirl1603 was keen to highlight, ‘Every Subway is different, this is just how mine worked. Plus if anything this looks bad on the owner not the brand.’

With that said, some may feel that the brand should ensure quality across its stores after finding out these details.